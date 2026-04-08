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Workin' That Blue Collar: J Edwards Visits HPPR Before His Gig at the Broken Spoke, Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:24 PM CDT

When we heard that Nashville veteran J Edwards was stopping through the Yellow City for a show on Route 66, we had to have him stop in on High Plains Morning for a chat and a live set.

Huge thanks to singer-songwriter J Edwards for sharing some time with the people of the High Plains! He was in town for a show at the Broken Spoke Lounge on Monday, April 6th, and he kindly popped into HPPR's Amarillo studios for a live set and conversation. He's on his way to play Country Thunder, a huge festival in Arizona.

Thanks, J, for the tunes, and safe travels to the fest! To hear our full interview and his live, in-studio performance, click the link at the top of this page.
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo