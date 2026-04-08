Workin' That Blue Collar: J Edwards Visits HPPR Before His Gig at the Broken Spoke, Amarillo

Huge thanks to singer-songwriter J Edwards for sharing some time with the people of the High Plains! He was in town for a show at the Broken Spoke Lounge on Monday, April 6th, and he kindly popped into HPPR's Amarillo studios for a live set and conversation. He's on his way to play Country Thunder, a huge festival in Arizona.

Thanks, J, for the tunes, and safe travels to the fest! To hear our full interview and his live, in-studio performance, click the link at the top of this page.