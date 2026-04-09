Texas Poet Seth Wieck to Host Poetry Reading in Garden City

On April 18, acclaimed poet Seth Wieck hosts a poetry reading at the High Plains Public Radio Studios in Garden City, KS; Wieck will share selections from his latest publication, Call Out Coyote, as well as other selections from his body of work. Kansas poets Ramona McCallum and Linda Lobmeyer will also be participating in the poetry reading, which starts at 5:30 pm CT and runs to 8:00 pm CT.

Among the poems Wieck is reading, he says he is excited to share a few in particular. “I've got a couple that are set on Highway 54, which is a road that goes from the Texas Panhandle all the way up through Kansas.” Wieck said. “There's a famous poet from Liberal, Kansas, named B.H. Fairchild who has a lot of poems set on that same highway. I thought that it would be a nice tie-in.”

This is an all-ages donation show, and refreshments will be served. Doors open at 5:30 pm CT, and the reading starts at 6:00 pm. Seating is limited, so please RSVP to Kayte Fulton at kfulton@hppr.org. Don't miss this chance to meet Seth and discover his work! More information on Wieck and samples of his work can be found at his website .