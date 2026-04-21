HPPR Hosts Second Poetry Event of 2026 in Garden City
On Saturday evening, April 18, 2026, High Plains Public Radio hosted our second poetry event of 2026 at our studios in Garden City, Kansas. Texas Panhandle poet Seth Wieck was the featured poet, with additional readings from Linda Lobmeyer of Garden City, a poet, attorney, and magistrate, who’s published one book of poetry, and Ramona McCallum, also a Garden City poet, and a creative writing instructor at Garden City High School.
Lobmeyer’s work included poems about drought and the dry climate on the High Plains, especially “Hating the Sun”, which focuses on an allegory between our star’s intensity, with an intertwined comparison with clouds providing the relief of friendship and care.
McCallum’s reading featured a new poem, written last week, “How Deciding to Quit My Job Reminds of Years Ago to Find Out I Was Pregnant,” and even a response to Lobmeyer’s drought poems called “My Place in the Universe”, which she considers a pastoral poem.
Wieck read pieces from his latest collection, Call Out Coyote, which came out in February via Wiseblood Books. Wieck describes Call Out Coyote as 20 years in the making, “like attempting to describe 20 years of your life. Where do I start?” Many poems seemed to recall his rural upbringing in Umbarger, Texas, reflecting a perspective born and raised on the High Plains.
Speaking for over an hour to a rapt audience, Wieck told thoughtful tales of his adventures, many of which have inspired his work, interspersed among his poetry. His poems provide a great sense of imagery, inviting the listener or reader to invent their own vision of his words in their minds, not to be easily forgotten.
Please keep visiting HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and be sure to click the blue “Listen" button above to hear audio from this event!