HPPR Hosts Second Poetry Event of 2026 in Garden City

Lobmeyer’s work included poems about drought and the dry climate on the High Plains, especially “Hating the Sun”, which focuses on an allegory between our star’s intensity, with an intertwined comparison with clouds providing the relief of friendship and care.

Kayte Fulton Garden City poet Linda Lobmeyer reads from her work April 18, 2026, in Garden City.

McCallum’s reading featured a new poem, written last week, “How Deciding to Quit My Job Reminds of Years Ago to Find Out I Was Pregnant,” and even a response to Lobmeyer’s drought poems called “My Place in the Universe”, which she considers a pastoral poem.

Kayte Fulton Poet Ramona McCallum of Garden City.

Wieck read pieces from his latest collection, Call Out Coyote, which came out in February via Wiseblood Books. Wieck describes Call Out Coyote as 20 years in the making, “like attempting to describe 20 years of your life. Where do I start?” Many poems seemed to recall his rural upbringing in Umbarger, Texas, reflecting a perspective born and raised on the High Plains.

Kayte Fulton Panhandle poet Seth Wieck with a copy of his latest collection, Call Out Coyote, published by Wiseblood Books.

Speaking for over an hour to a rapt audience, Wieck told thoughtful tales of his adventures, many of which have inspired his work, interspersed among his poetry. His poems provide a great sense of imagery, inviting the listener or reader to invent their own vision of his words in their minds, not to be easily forgotten.

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