Smithsonian Institution Exhibit “Americans” Focuses on Native Americans and Their Role in Shaping U.S. Culture

“Americans”, a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition on Native Americans and their role in shaping American culture, is taking place at the Seward County Community College Library, now through May 24. The exhibition explores the ways that American Indian stories, names and images have been an important part of our nation’s identity since well before the country came into being, featuring photographs, interactive displays with hands-on experiences, plus objects and videos that allow visitors to explore the history and representation of Native Americans.

The exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, which is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Humanities Kansas intended to bring high-quality traveling exhibitions, programming and educational resources to primarily small and rural communities, done in partnership with their local museums, historical societies, and other culturally relevant venues. The Museum on Main Street series is intended to engage communities and spark discussions.

In addition to the exhibition, the SCCC Library will also put on its own special programming:

• April 28 @ 11:00 - Film presentation and discussion “Rumble”

• May 4 @ 11:00 - More Than a Mascot: Identity, Representation, and Indigenous Presence

The Library exhibition and the special programming are free and open to the general public. The SCCC Library operates from 7:45 am CT to 8:00 pm Monday through Thursday, and 7:45 am to 4:45 pm on Fridays (closed Saturdays and Sundays.) For more information, call (620) 417-1160.

Please keep visiting HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and be sure to add your own events to our Community Calendar!

