Halfway Down Route 66, Get your 'Kicks & Giggles BBQ Cook-Off’!

The Kicks & Giggles BBQ Cook-Off brings smoky, crowd-powered Texas barbecue to the legendary Dream Maker Station in Adrian — the official geographic midpoint of Route 66, sitting exactly halfway between Chicago and Los Angeles. It's the kind of town that time and the interstate nearly forgot, and that's precisely what makes it the perfect backdrop for a celebration like this.

For just $15, you'll get all-you-can-eat BBQ (while supplies last) — but the real twist is that you're the judge. Every ticket holder votes for their favorite, meaning the pitmasters competing for best brisket, ribs, and pulled pork have to win over the only panel that matters: the people eating it.

The cook-off runs alongside the Route 66 Centennial Car Show, so expect the Dream Maker Station to be lined with gleaming chrome and candy-colored classics while the smoke rises. Together, it adds up to an afternoon of vintage vehicles, mouthwatering barbecue, and genuine Route 66 soul — all in honor of the Mother Road's 100th birthday.

Come hungry, cast your vote, and make a memory on the most iconic stretch of highway in America.

Tickets: $15 | May 9, 2026 | 11:30 AM | 307 U.S. Route 66, Adrian, TX

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