Students compete for Best of Show honors at Amarillo Museum of Art’s Texas Panhandle Student Art Show

Held at the Amarillo Museum of Art, the Texas Panhandle Student Art Show is a juried exhibition that puts a spotlight on up-and-coming artists from throughout the region. Now in its 2026 edition, this annual showcase exemplifies the dedication, talent, and creative exploration of students in grades K–12 from both public and private schools across the Panhandle — making it one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year for students, families, educators, and art lovers alike.

On display are works spanning a wide range of mediums, from paintings and drawings to ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, printmaking, digital art, collage, and mixed media — a testament to the breadth of artistic vision flourishing in the region's classrooms. The exhibition is on view May 1 through May 15, 2026, giving the community ample opportunity to experience the exceptional works created by these young artists.

Competing students are eligible for a range of honors, including Best of Show, scholarships, and special awards that recognize outstanding creative achievement. Seniors submitting portfolios will also be considered for scholarship opportunities offered by local colleges and organizations — a meaningful step toward the next chapter of their artistic journey.

Admission to the Amarillo Museum of Art is always free, so everyone is welcome to come see these young artists shine. Celebrate the talented participants and this year's award winners at a special reception hosted by the Amarillo Museum of Art on May 15 at 6:30 PM — a memorable evening to close out the exhibition and honor the creativity and hard work of the next generation of Texas Panhandle artists.

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Please keep visiting HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and be sure to add your own events to our Community Calendar!

