"Champion Your Health" at the Older Americans Month Celebration May 21 in Amarillo

Thanks to Terrie Campbell and Michelle Surace of the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle — part of the PRPC— for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo for a chat about the upcoming Older Americans Month Celebration, taking place on Thursday, May 21st from 9a - 3p CT at Region 16 Education Service Center on 5800 Bell Street in Amarillo. Terrie says, "It's a free, fun community event to celebrate aging so we hope to see a lot of new faces at this year's event." Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.

RSVPs are requested! Please call the Area Agency on Aging's Michelle Surace at 806-331-2227 to reserve your seat for a free breakfast and lunch at the event -- AND BE SURE TO BRING A FRIEND!

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT: The 2026 Older Americans Month theme is "Champion Your Health," announced by the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Celebrated in May, this theme focuses on prevention, wellness, and personal responsibility to support healthy aging, independence, and active self-advocacy.

Interactive sessions & activities - wellness, technology, safety, & more!

Door prizes and giveaways

Community resources from organizations serving older adults

Free Breakfast & Lunch Sponsored by: Mary E. Bivins Foundation

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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

