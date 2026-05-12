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"Champion Your Health" at the Older Americans Month Celebration May 21 in Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Michelle Surace & Terrie Campbell of the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, live on HPPR
Michelle Surace & Terrie Campbell of the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, live on HPPR

Staying active and engaged in our communities - that's how the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle hopes to help Texas residents get and stay healthy.

Thanks to Terrie Campbell and Michelle Surace of the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle — part of the PRPC— for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo for a chat about the upcoming Older Americans Month Celebration, taking place on Thursday, May 21st from 9a - 3p CT at Region 16 Education Service Center on 5800 Bell Street in Amarillo. Terrie says, "It's a freefun community event to celebrate aging so we hope to see a lot of new faces at this year's event." Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.

RSVPs are requested! Please call the Area Agency on Aging's Michelle Surace at 806-331-2227 to reserve your seat for a free breakfast and lunch at the event -- AND BE SURE TO BRING A FRIEND!

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT: The 2026 Older Americans Month theme is "Champion Your Health," announced by the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Celebrated in May, this theme focuses on prevention, wellness, and personal responsibility to support healthy aging, independence, and active self-advocacy.

  • Interactive sessions & activities - wellness, technology, safety, & more!
  • Door prizes and giveaways
  • Community resources from organizations serving older adults
  • Free Breakfast & Lunch Sponsored by: Mary E. Bivins Foundation

Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo