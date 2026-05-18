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Kansas Adjacent: Ashley Sofia, Live on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:53 PM CDT

What a treat to have Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ashley Sofia gracing the stages of the High Plains with her singular folk-Americana that speaks to resilience, love, betrayal, memory and confidence in one's own ability to overcome ANYTHING life throws at us. After her show in Leoti, KS — but before her show in Amarillo — we welcomed her into the HPPR Studio for a live set and video stream. Check it out!

As Sir Elton John once sang, "Sad songs say so much." And thankfully, we had a BIG CONVERSATION as we became familiar with Adirondack-born, Nashville-inhabiting folksinger Ashley Sofia. She married a dude from Goodland, KS, so her heart beats hard for the landscapes of the High Plains.

On her first-ever HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour, Ashley had a chance to regale audiences in SW Kansas and the Texas Panhandle — and we were so glad she made time to play a set for the listeners across our region. Check out Ashley Sofia's LIVESTREAM from the HPPR studios in Amarillo — with original songs and a delightful interview on High Plains Morning.

AshleySofia-Video-In-Studio-051226.mp4

And to hear Jenny's phone interview with Ashley — conducted BEFORE she kicked off her tour — click the blue button at the top of this page! It's a good one.

Ashley Sofia, on Zoom with Jenny Inzerillo, High Plains Morning
Ashley Sofia, on Zoom with Jenny Inzerillo, High Plains Morning
Ashley Sofia, LIVE at Old Tascosa Brewing Company on Route 66 in Amarillo
Ashley Sofia, LIVE at Old Tascosa Brewing Company on Route 66 in Amarillo
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo