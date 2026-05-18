Kansas Adjacent: Ashley Sofia, Live on "High Plains Morning"

As Sir Elton John once sang, "Sad songs say so much." And thankfully, we had a BIG CONVERSATION as we became familiar with Adirondack-born, Nashville-inhabiting folksinger Ashley Sofia. She married a dude from Goodland, KS, so her heart beats hard for the landscapes of the High Plains.

On her first-ever HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour, Ashley had a chance to regale audiences in SW Kansas and the Texas Panhandle — and we were so glad she made time to play a set for the listeners across our region. Check out Ashley Sofia's LIVESTREAM from the HPPR studios in Amarillo — with original songs and a delightful interview on High Plains Morning.

Watch AshleySofia-Video-In-Studio-051226.mp4

And to hear Jenny's phone interview with Ashley — conducted BEFORE she kicked off her tour — click the blue button at the top of this page! It's a good one.

Ashley Sofia, on Zoom with Jenny Inzerillo, High Plains Morning