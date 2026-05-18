A Little Psychic Surgery: Hear BreAnne Stone, Live on "High Plains Morning"

Big thanks to BreAnne Stone for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo after her show at Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa, and before her show at Old Tascosa Brewing Company in Amarillo. She joined us for a live set, featuring all new songs! Keep up with her current tour, which runs through June.

To hear the full interview & in-studio set, click the link at the top of this page. To learn more about BreAnne and her music, visit her website. Thanks for supporting REGIONAL ARTISTS on the High Plains!