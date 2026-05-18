© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Little Psychic Surgery: Hear BreAnne Stone, Live on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 18, 2026 at 5:11 PM CDT
Screenshot
Screenshot

As she rolls through her 2026 HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour, Nebraska folksinger BreAnne Stone stopped in for a live set while she was playing shows in the Texas Panhandle.

Big thanks to BreAnne Stone for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo after her show at Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa, and before her show at Old Tascosa Brewing Company in Amarillo. She joined us for a live set, featuring all new songs! Keep up with her current tour, which runs through June.

To hear the full interview & in-studio set, click the link at the top of this page. To learn more about BreAnne and her music, visit her website. Thanks for supporting REGIONAL ARTISTS on the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo