May 21 Event in Colby to Examine Proposed Changes to Kansas Constitution

On August 4, all Kansas voters will consider a constitutional amendment that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are selected. The current merit-based system has been used since 1958, adopted after the 1956 “Triple Play” scandal involving the defeated Kansas governor and the chief justice.

Tonight, May 21 at 7:00pm CT at the Lon Frahm Ag Center at Colby Community College (Colby, KS), Judge Karen Arnold-Burger (Kansas Court of Appeals) and attorney David Rebein, Dodge City, will present the history and operations of the Kansas Supreme Court selection system and discuss the proposed constitutional amendment.

The event is supported by Individual Northwest Kansas Interested Citizens. For more information, contact conniesmithdavis@gmail.com.

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