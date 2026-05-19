Route 66 Has Inspired Countless Stories. Tell Us Yours!

Since its founding in 1926, Route 66 has played a pivotal role in America's history, and helped to shepherd many Dust Bowl-era folks out west.

Folks who've grown up on or near Route 66 know of its importance, and in many cases, what it's like to depend on a well-traveled highway for their family's fortunes. Others know it by driving all or part of the road, and viewing a side of the nation that defines America for much of the world.

Do you have a personal story about Route 66 that you'd like to share?

High Plains Public Radio is collecting audio narratives and memories of Route 66 with help from our friends at Chapterhouse Books in Amarillo, right on "the Mother Road" itself.

If you have a memory, story, or personal experience you'd like to share about growing up on or near Route 66, or a road trip you've taken along part or all of it, we'd like to hear it! We'll be sharing the recordings as part of Amarillo's Route 66 Centennial celebration, and evaluating content for possible use on air by High Plains Public Radio, the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club, and/or NPR.

To record your story, drop by Chapterhouse Books at 3317 SW 6th Avenue in Amarillo, Tuesdays through Saturdays, now through June, and ask the staff to help you get started.

If you're not near Amarillo, we'd still like to hear from you! Record your thoughts using your phone's app for audio memos (use the highest-quality settings, please!), or record on your computer via Zoom, and send the recorded audio to us at hppr@hppr.org.

Help HPPR create new additions to the long and ongoing story of this important roadway, and to preserve these stories for future generations to enjoy!

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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

