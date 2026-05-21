Paint Bug Ranch Purple: Help Stand Against Elder Abuse
Join the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for a colorful community event at Amarillo's iconic Bug Ranch — with food trucks, a resource fair, and the chance to leave your mark in purple.
Every brushstroke counts. This June, in honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, we're turning one of Amarillo's most beloved roadside landmarks into a vivid statement of solidarity — and we want you to be part of it.
To help kick off the celebration, come out to Bug Ranch Friday, May 29th from 9:30 AM to noon, and help us paint the iconic cars purple. The cars will already have a purple base coat waiting for you — just bring your own paint and add your personal touch to this one-of-a-kind community canvas.
But it's more than just a fun morning with a paintbrush. We'll also have:
- A resource fair with information and services to help protect the elders in our community;
- Food trucks to keep you fueled while you create;
- A chance to connect with neighbors to care about making Amarillo a safer place for everyone.
Elder abuse affects millions of older adults every year, and awareness is one of the most powerful tools we have. This event is a chance to show up — literally in purple — and say it matters to us.
📅 Friday, May 29, 2026
🕤 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM
📍 Bug Ranch — 1415 Sunrise Dr., Amarillo, TX 79104
This event is supported by Adult Protective Services. For more information, call (432) 530-9896 or email marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov
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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!