Paint Bug Ranch Purple: Help Stand Against Elder Abuse

Every brushstroke counts. This June, in honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, we're turning one of Amarillo's most beloved roadside landmarks into a vivid statement of solidarity — and we want you to be part of it.

To help kick off the celebration, come out to Bug Ranch Friday, May 29th from 9:30 AM to noon, and help us paint the iconic cars purple. The cars will already have a purple base coat waiting for you — just bring your own paint and add your personal touch to this one-of-a-kind community canvas.

But it's more than just a fun morning with a paintbrush. We'll also have:

A resource fair with information and services to help protect the elders in our community;



Food trucks to keep you fueled while you create;



A chance to connect with neighbors to care about making Amarillo a safer place for everyone.

Elder abuse affects millions of older adults every year, and awareness is one of the most powerful tools we have. This event is a chance to show up — literally in purple — and say it matters to us.

📅 Friday, May 29, 2026

🕤 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

📍 Bug Ranch — 1415 Sunrise Dr., Amarillo, TX 79104

This event is supported by Adult Protective Services. For more information, call (432) 530-9896 or email marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov

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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

