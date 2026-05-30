Seven Decades of Summer Jams: Amarillo Parks & Rec Kicks off Starlight Theater Concert Series on June 2

Thanks to Sara Bartel, Marketing Manager at Amarillo Parks and Recreation, for stopping by High Plains Morning to talk about the 70th season of music at Starlight Theater in Sam Houston Park. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, playgrounds, and a beautiful park on your Tuesday evenings in Amarillo.

***INTERVIEW AUDIO TO COME***

Oh, and this is the first year where they're bringing even MORE music, offering an opening slot to local and regional bands looking to share their music with the good people of Amarillo.

Check out the 2026 lineup below, and note that they'll be starting the show at 6:30pm CT with an opener each week; the headliner will start at 7pm CT. The first show is this Tuesday, June 2nd — with opener Arieon Keller of Pampa, TX. She'll be followed by Amarillo's own Geezers Gone Wild.

Plus, tune to HPPR on Tuesday at 11am to hear Arieon play live on High Plains Morning!

So grab your chairs, blankets, snacks and friends and head out to Sam Houston Park this summer, every Tuesday evening from 6:30pm to 9pm CT to enjoy live music, food trucks, and good vibes.

Sara’s team would like to thank Visit Amarillo for partnering with us this year as well as Education Credit Union, Raising Cane's Georgia St, and KAMR Local 4 News for sponsoring Starlight Theater.

2026 LINEUP

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June 2nd

Opener: Arieon Keller Music

Featured Band: Geezers Gone Wild

June 9th

Opener: Brannon Oliver & Co.

Featured Band: Velvet Funk

June 16th

Opener: Gas-Station Sushi

Featured Band: Stealing Handshakes

June 23rd

Opener: Brandon Trey Borup

Featured Band: Big G & The Tradewinds

June 30th

***NO CONCERT THIS WEEK!!!***

July 7th

Opener: Dani Bee

Featured Band: Old Dog Tray

July 14th

Opener: Ezekiel Johnston

Featured Band: Pocket Break

July 21st

Opener: Hank Vincent

Featured Band: The Repeat Offenders

July 28th

Opener: Chelsi Woods

Featured Band: The Prairie Dogs

August 4th

Opener: Mia Spidel

Featured Band: Touching Voodoo

August 11th

Opener: Gas-Station Sushi

Featured Band: Insufficient Funds

Sara would like to thank the Texas Music Office and Music-Friendly Texas Citites for helping to find local opening acts this year, too.