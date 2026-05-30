Seven Decades of Summer Jams: Amarillo Parks & Rec Kicks off Starlight Theater Concert Series on June 2
Thanks to Sara Bartel, Marketing Manager at Amarillo Parks and Recreation, for stopping by High Plains Morning to talk about the 70th season of music at Starlight Theater in Sam Houston Park. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, playgrounds, and a beautiful park on your Tuesday evenings in Amarillo.
***INTERVIEW AUDIO TO COME***
Oh, and this is the first year where they're bringing even MORE music, offering an opening slot to local and regional bands looking to share their music with the good people of Amarillo.
Check out the 2026 lineup below, and note that they'll be starting the show at 6:30pm CT with an opener each week; the headliner will start at 7pm CT. The first show is this Tuesday, June 2nd — with opener Arieon Keller of Pampa, TX. She'll be followed by Amarillo's own Geezers Gone Wild.
Plus, tune to HPPR on Tuesday at 11am to hear Arieon play live on High Plains Morning!
So grab your chairs, blankets, snacks and friends and head out to Sam Houston Park this summer, every Tuesday evening from 6:30pm to 9pm CT to enjoy live music, food trucks, and good vibes.
Sara’s team would like to thank Visit Amarillo for partnering with us this year as well as Education Credit Union, Raising Cane's Georgia St, and KAMR Local 4 News for sponsoring Starlight Theater.
2026 LINEUP
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June 2nd
Opener: Arieon Keller Music
Featured Band: Geezers Gone Wild
June 9th
Opener: Brannon Oliver & Co.
Featured Band: Velvet Funk
June 16th
Opener: Gas-Station Sushi
Featured Band: Stealing Handshakes
June 23rd
Opener: Brandon Trey Borup
Featured Band: Big G & The Tradewinds
June 30th
***NO CONCERT THIS WEEK!!!***
July 7th
Opener: Dani Bee
Featured Band: Old Dog Tray
July 14th
Opener: Ezekiel Johnston
Featured Band: Pocket Break
July 21st
Opener: Hank Vincent
Featured Band: The Repeat Offenders
July 28th
Opener: Chelsi Woods
Featured Band: The Prairie Dogs
August 4th
Opener: Mia Spidel
Featured Band: Touching Voodoo
August 11th
Opener: Gas-Station Sushi
Featured Band: Insufficient Funds
Sara would like to thank the Texas Music Office and Music-Friendly Texas Citites for helping to find local opening acts this year, too.