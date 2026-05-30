With the Lights On: Goldpine Plays a Live, In-Studio Set on "High Plains Morning"
Thanks to Nashville-based folk duo Goldpine (Kassie & Ben Wilson) for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo for a short live set on the air before they hit the road again! They played a Sunday matinee the night before, and we had to use their van to power the sound. Thankfully, WE HAD FULL POWER for this powerhouse folk band on the air. Thanks, Goldpine!
In case you missed it, here's the full in-studio LIVE SET from Ben & Kassie Wilson, aka Goldpine.
Goldpine-InStudio-May2026.mp4