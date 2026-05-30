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With the Lights On: Goldpine Plays a Live, In-Studio Set on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 30, 2026 at 2:56 PM CDT

Thanks to Nashville-based folk duo Goldpine (Kassie & Ben Wilson) for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo for a short live set on the air before they hit the road again! They played a Sunday matinee the night before, and we had to use their van to power the sound. Thankfully, WE HAD FULL POWER for this powerhouse folk band on the air. Thanks, Goldpine!

In case you missed it, here's the full in-studio LIVE SET from Ben & Kassie Wilson, aka Goldpine.

Goldpine-InStudio-May2026.mp4
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo