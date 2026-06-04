Thirty years of picking: a beloved Kansas bluegrass festival returns to Colby

Pull off I-70 at Colby this first weekend of June, and you'll hear it before you see it — the bright snap of a banjo, the drone of a dobro, voices braiding together in close harmony out under the open Kansas sky. That’ll be the sounds of Pickin' on the Plains, now in its remarkable 30th year.

This year, the festival runs Friday through Sunday, June 5–7, and brings together a lineup of nationally recognized bluegrass acts alongside workshops, a gospel homecoming, a potluck jam session, kids' activities, food vendors..

"I've been going to bluegrass festivals for over 30 years and this is one of the friendliest and most fun festivals I've ever been to."

— Mark Johnson, El Dorado, KS

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The 2026 lineup

This year's bill is headlined by Blue Highway, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Pitney Meyer, Driven featuring Jake & Rebekah Workman, Newfound Road, and the John Depew Trio — a fun blend of road-tested festival favorites and fresh voices that spans traditional bluegrass, progressive string band sounds, and bluegrass gospel.

(all times CDT)

Friday, June 5

4:00 PM

Open Stage

5:30 PM

The McLemore Experience

6:30 PM

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

7:30 PM

Blue Highway

8:30 PM

Driven feat. Jake & Rebekah Workman

9:30 PM

Pitney Meyer

Saturday, June 6 — free morning music workshops led by the performing artists themselves, open to players of any level.

9:30–10:15 AM

Songwriting — with Mo Pitney

9:30–10:15 AM

Band Workshop — with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

10:15–11:00 AM

Guitar — with Tim Stafford

10:15–11:00 AM

Mandolin & Fiddle — with Shawn Lane

Saturday, June 6 — afternoon

11:00 AM

John Depew Trio

12:00 PM

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

1:00 PM

Blue Highway

2:00 PM

Newfound Road

3:00 PM

Pitney Meyer

4:00 PM

Driven feat. Jake & Rebekah Workman

Saturday, June 6 — evening

5:00 PM

John Depew Trio

6:00 PM

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

7:00 PM

Blue Highway

8:00 PM

Newfound Road

9:00 PM

Pitney Meyer

10:00 PM

Driven feat. Jake & Rebekah Workman

Sunday, June 7

9:30 AM

Dirt Roads Gospel Band

10:15 AM

John Depew Trio

11:00 AM

Newfound Road

12:00 PM

Bluegrass Gospel Homecoming

More than just the music

Pickin’ on the Plains has always been as much about community as performance. Saturday morning workshops let attendees sit down with the artists themselves for focused sessions on songwriting, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and band dynamics — a rare opportunity to learn directly from touring professionals. Sunday closes with a Bluegrass Gospel Homecoming that's become one of the most anticipated moments of the whole weekend.

Beyond the stage, there's a potluck and jam session, face painting, kids' crafts, food and shopping vendors, and plenty of open space for the kind of spontaneous picking that breaks out wherever bluegrass fans gather. Camping is available on-site for those who want to make the full weekend of it.

Where:

Colby, Kansas — just off Interstate 70

When:

June 5–7, 2026

For tickets, camping, and full details, visit pickinontheplains.com or call 785-269-1955.

Schedule subject to change. Check the festival website for the latest updates.

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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

