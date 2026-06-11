Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Takes the Stage in Dodge City

If you grew up glued to Saturday morning cartoons, this one's for you — and your kids.

The Depot Theater's kids camp production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. is hitting the stage this month, with more than 20 young performers — ages 8 to 18 — bringing the beloved animated songs to life. Based on the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series, Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. is a full theatrical adaptation of the pop culture phenomenon that taught generations of kids about grammar, science, math, and civics — all through surprisingly catchy songs.

The show follows Tom, a young schoolteacher anxious about his first day in the classroom. As he tries to unwind in front of the TV, characters begin emerging from the set — each one representing a different facet of his personality — and together they show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable numbers like "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet," and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Performances run on two weekends: June 12–14 and June 19–21, at the Santa Fe Building in Dodge City. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT, with the curtain going up at 7:30 p.m.

Before the show, grab a plate — a concession meal of barbecue chicken and potato salad will be available, and you can snag a discounted meal ticket when you purchase your show tickets online.

Tickets are available at depottheater.com or by calling 620-225-1001.

—

Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

