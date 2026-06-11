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Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Takes the Stage in Dodge City

High Plains Public Radio | By Ken Davis
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
www.depottheater.com

Two weekends of memories - for folks of a certain age.

If you grew up glued to Saturday morning cartoons, this one's for you — and your kids.

The Depot Theater's kids camp production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. is hitting the stage this month, with more than 20 young performers — ages 8 to 18 — bringing the beloved animated songs to life. Based on the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series, Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. is a full theatrical adaptation of the pop culture phenomenon that taught generations of kids about grammar, science, math, and civics — all through surprisingly catchy songs.

The show follows Tom, a young schoolteacher anxious about his first day in the classroom. As he tries to unwind in front of the TV, characters begin emerging from the set — each one representing a different facet of his personality — and together they show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable numbers like "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet," and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Performances run on two weekends: June 12–14 and June 19–21, at the Santa Fe Building in Dodge City. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT, with the curtain going up at 7:30 p.m.

Before the show, grab a plate — a concession meal of barbecue chicken and potato salad will be available, and you can snag a discounted meal ticket when you purchase your show tickets online.

Tickets are available at depottheater.com or by calling 620-225-1001.

Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!
Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History KansasKansas historydining
Ken Davis
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Ken hosted his first public radio air shift as a jazz host in September of 1988, leading to a lifetime love of public radio. As program director, Ken oversees the programming and operations departments in Garden City and Amarillo, joining HPPR in May of 2020 after previously acting as Assistant PD/Operations Manager/On-Air Fundraising Producer at St. Louis Public Radio until 2000.
See stories by Ken Davis