Prodigal Siblings: Brother & the Hayes — Live on "High Plains Morning"
Thanks so much to Jennie Hayes Kurts, David Bingaman & Andrew Thomas for stopping by HPPR studios in Amarillo for a fabulous LIVE SET for our listeners! They'll be back on Sept. 25th for a show (with their full band) at the Golden Light Cantina — and Chill Son is opening! (Niiiice.)
Well, we might not have had the video on, but the vibes were coming through STRONG. Thanks to the band for making a stop by the station for a live set before they headed to their gig on Route 66. Enjoy some fabulous new songs from one of our favorite Texas-born, Nashville-based folk-country outfits on the scene — and high praise for the pedal steel. WHEN HAVE WE HAD THAT ON HPPR!? It's definitely been a while.
Thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains, y'all!