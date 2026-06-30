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Prodigal Siblings: Brother & the Hayes — Live on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:29 PM CDT
Artwork by David Bingaman

Thanks so much to Jennie Hayes Kurts, David Bingaman & Andrew Thomas for stopping by HPPR studios in Amarillo for a fabulous LIVE SET for our listeners! They'll be back on Sept. 25th for a show (with their full band) at the Golden Light Cantina — and Chill Son is opening! (Niiiice.)

Well, we might not have had the video on, but the vibes were coming through STRONG. Thanks to the band for making a stop by the station for a live set before they headed to their gig on Route 66. Enjoy some fabulous new songs from one of our favorite Texas-born, Nashville-based folk-country outfits on the scene — and high praise for the pedal steel. WHEN HAVE WE HAD THAT ON HPPR!? It's definitely been a while.

Thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains, y'all!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo