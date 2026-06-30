Prodigal Siblings: Brother & the Hayes — Live on "High Plains Morning"

Well, we might not have had the video on, but the vibes were coming through STRONG. Thanks to the band for making a stop by the station for a live set before they headed to their gig on Route 66. Enjoy some fabulous new songs from one of our favorite Texas-born, Nashville-based folk-country outfits on the scene — and high praise for the pedal steel. WHEN HAVE WE HAD THAT ON HPPR!? It's definitely been a while.

Thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains, y'all!