Haircuts, Horseshoes & Heroes: The 8th Annual Back-to-School Barrio Bash Returns THIS SUNDAY in Amarillo's El Alamo Park

"Back-to-school" used to be an adjective; now it's a whole season. Parents and kids alike are busy with preparation (while buzzing with anticipation). But families are feeling the pinch of inflation now more than they have in decades. So when community members come together to lift one another up, it's always worth some serious coverage.

Thanks to co-founder and organizer of the Barrio Bash, Jeff Renteria, for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo. We talked about the event's legacy and how High Plains people look out for their own. The party kicks off at noon CT this Sunday, August 16th at El Alamo Park — with the backpack giveaway starting around 1pm CT. They're also awarding scholarhips to a few lucky students around 3:30pm CT. There will be free haircuts, hotdogs and a legendary horseshoe tournament, so come out for some real fun that also helps families in our region.

Jeff Renteria, Co-Founder & Organizer of the Barrio Bash

To learn more, check out their website. Also, if you'd like to contribute to the school supply drive, here's info about the event's Venmo. If you have questions or want to contribute supplies directly, contact Jeff Renteria on his Facebook page here.

***STANDBY FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW AUDIO!***

MORE ABOUT THIS EVENT (from their website): The 8th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School Supply Drive will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at El Alamo Park. Now in its eighth year, the Barrio Bash has become one of the Eastside barrio's largest annual community events, bringing families together to celebrate while helping children prepare for the new school year.

The community event begins at 12:00 p.m., with the horseshoe tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. Families can enjoy games, face painting, jump houses, music by Moonlighting Productions, free haircuts for kids, hygiene bags, self-defense demonstrations, mental health awareness resources, and many other family-friendly activities. Free hot dogs will be served beginning at 1:15 p.m. while supplies last.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at 2:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and children must be present to receive them. Scholarships will also be awarded by the local Crewmunity group in honor of Harvey Suarez through the Heart of a Warrior Memorial Scholarship. 4p

Bring your lawn chairs, invite your family and friends, and join us for a day of community, fun, and giving back.

El Alamo Park

SE 16th & Houston St.

Amarillo, Texas 79102

https://www.amarilloparks.org/parks-facilities/parks/el-alamo-park