The Garden City Centennial Fiesta: A Century of Celebration on Display

Garden City is celebrating a big birthday this fall, and the Front Door Gallery at the Finney County Historical Museum has the perfect way to mark the occasion. The Garden City Community Mexican Fiesta turns 100 years old this year, and a special temporary exhibit called "Centennial Fiesta" is on display now through mid-September to honor a full century of community celebration.

The fiesta itself takes place Sept. 11-12 at Stevens Park in downtown Garden City, and it holds a proud distinction: it's Garden City's longest-running annual community event, with roots stretching all the way back to 1926. This year's celebration carries the theme "Then, Now & Siempre," and the museum exhibit reflects that same spirit, weaving together a century of memories into one colorful display. Fiesta organizers describe the 2026 event as a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, a heartfelt tribute to the generations who built the tradition and the community spirit that still carries it forward today.

Visitors to the Front Door Gallery will find three dozen photographs spanning the fiesta's early days right up through recent celebrations, offering a wonderful side-by-side look at how the tradition has grown and evolved while staying true to its roots. Vibrant folkloric dresses and other memorabilia round out the exhibit, along with information tracing the fiesta's story from its 1926 beginnings to today. It's a fitting preview of what's to come at the fiesta itself, which will feature a full weekend of festivities, including a parade and the 22nd Annual Miss Garden City Fiesta Scholarship Pageant, set for the evening of Sept. 11 at Garden City Community College.

Whether you've attended the fiesta for decades or you're still getting to know this beloved Garden City tradition, the exhibit offers a great way to appreciate just how much history and community pride is woven into this milestone celebration.

Best of all, a visit won't cost you a thing. The Finney County Historical Museum, located at 403 S. Fourth Street right next to Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo, offers free admission. Fall hours run from 1 to 5 p.m., seven days a week, so there's plenty of flexibility to stop by and take in a century of fiesta history for yourself.

With the exhibit running right through the 100th anniversary fiesta weekend itself, there's no better time to swing by, soak up some local history, and get in the spirit before the celebration kicks off in downtown Garden City Sept. 11-12!

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