An Evening Under the Stars with R.W. Hampton

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night in one of the most beautiful settings the Panhandle has to offer.

R.W. Hampton — named one of American Cowboy Magazine's Top 50 All-Time Greatest Singers of Country and Western Music — brings his signature sound to the breathtaking Palo Duro Canyon this Friday, August 21, at 7:30 p.m., with the show set against the stunning backdrop of Bar Z Winery at 19290 Farm to Market 1541 in Canyon.

This isn't just a concert — it's the official launch party for My Country, Hampton's first studio album in more than a decade, released this past May 29. Fans will be among the first to hear the new tracks live, joined by special guests Mary Kaye Holt and Dave Alexander for a night that promises plenty of good music under the West Texas sky.

For over two decades, the award-winning Hampton has been the authentic voice of the American West, beloved by working cowboys, rodeo stars, and city dwellers alike. He's shared honors with legends like Gene Autry, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson, yet he remains a pure cowboy at heart — living the early mornings, hard work, and open ranges he sings about. My Country delivers exactly what fans crave: anthems of freedom, heritage, and the cowboy way of life, anchored by Hampton's unwavering patriotism and family values. As Roots Music Review put it, Hampton's deep country baritone carries a real-deal credibility to match his masterful vocals.

VIP packages are now sold out; this is an open-seating event with limited capacity, so plan to bring your own lawn chair or a blanket to spread out on the grass. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site throughout the evening, including The Best Hat Store Trailer, Scott Slusher Photography, and Turquoise Pony, so there's plenty to explore before and after the show.

Tickets run $35–$40, with discounted pricing available for veterans, seniors, and students, and are available now at rwhampton.com/product/my-country-party. Seating is limited, so it's a good idea to grab tickets early if you want to be part of this milestone celebration of Hampton's new music.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering this Texas-born cowboy's music, this is a rare chance to celebrate a major album release in a setting that's every bit as memorable as the songs themselves. Grab a chair, bring some friends, and get ready for an evening of good music and canyon views you won't soon forget.

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