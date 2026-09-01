'Discover! 5.0' Brings a Panhandle Classic Back to Life This Labor Day Weekend

With a three-day weekend on the calendar, it's shaping up to be the perfect excuse to make a full day of it.

Discover! 5.0 runs from noon to 10 p.m. at the Don Harrington Discovery Center, a partnership between DHDC, the City of Amarillo, the Amarillo Symphony, and High Plains Public Radio. The day is free to the public, with $5 museum admission if you want to duck inside and see the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit before it departs on September 7.

From noon to 5 p.m., John Ward Memorial Park turns into a family fairground: bounce houses, yard games, face painters turning kids into dinosaurs, and a food truck alley stacked with local favorites — frybread, barbecue, cheesecake, coffee, and more. Community groups take the stage throughout the afternoon, from the Amarillo Suzuki Program to folklórico and dance troupes, plus touch-a-truck with the fire department and a Panhandle Warbirds flyover at 12:52 p.m. For a good cause, guests can even take a shot at dunking local leaders — including DHDC CEO Wendy Taylor — in the community dunk tank. The band Insufficient Funds closes out the daytime lineup before the evening turns skyward.

As the sun goes down, the real spectacle begins. Grab a lawn chair or picnic blanket for a live outdoor concert from the Amarillo Symphony, performing American classics in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary. The orchestra takes the stage behind the Discovery Center around 7:30 p.m., building toward a choreographed drone show finale set to the symphony's closing pieces around 9 p.m.

High Plains Public Radio will be broadcasting live from the Don Harrington Discovery Center throughout the concert, from 7 to 10 p.m. Central Time, bringing the Amarillo Symphony's performance to listeners across the region on 105.7 FM, the HPPR app, and hppr.org.

A few things to know before you go:

Street parking is not permitted in the Medical Center area during the event — towing will be enforced.

Free shuttles run starting at 11:30 a.m. from Amarillo College's West Campus and AmTech Career Academy.

VIP packages are available with reserved concert seating, catering from Teddy Jack's Armadillo Grill, an open bar, and priority parking.

If you're making a weekend of it, Hyatt Place Amarillo-West is offering a special event-night rate for Discover! 5.0 guests — no promo code needed, just book through the link on the event page.

General admission and VIP tickets are available at discoverycentercollective.org/events/discover-5-0.

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For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Community Calendar!