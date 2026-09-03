Catrina Dress Exhibit Opens Friday in Amarillo, Celebrating Three Years of Día de Muertos

The free exhibition offers an up-close look at the creativity and craftsmanship behind some of the most memorable Catrinas to grace the festival stage — from elaborate adult designs to the imaginative creations worn by the festival's youngest participants.

The exhibit opens Friday at 5:30pm CT, and will remain on display through Friday, October 9, giving visitors a full month to revisit three years of Día de Muertos memories and celebrate the artistry of La Catrina.

It's presented by Arts in the Sunset, La Frontera Mexican Food Restaurant, Balú Productions, the Día de Muertos Festival of Amarillo, and the Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts (ACLA), a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting Latino arts and cultural heritage across the Texas Panhandle.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Looking ahead, ACLA's Día de Muertos Festival returns to Starlight Ranch on Saturday, October 24, from 4 p.m. to midnight, with live music, food trucks, and cultural workshops for all ages.

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For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Community Calendar!