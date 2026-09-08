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Old Town Pioneer Days Turns 10 — Burlington, Colorado, Marks a Decade of Living History

High Plains Public Radio | By Ken Davis
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:27 PM CDT

Burlington, Colorado is throwing its biggest party of the year as Old Town Pioneer Days celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Old Town Museum.

This full-day living history festival brings the Old West back to life with an authentic chuck wagon, pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and a bounce house for the kids. History buffs and families alike can take in historical presentations, games and interactive kids' stations throughout the day.

For a taste of the rowdier side of frontier life, step into the working saloon, where can-can shows and staged gunfights share the stage with poker and Faro card games. Food trucks will be on hand all day, and the famous Pioneer Punch — along with beer — will be flowing at the Waterin' Hole.

The celebration builds toward a headlining performance from Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Lance Roark, taking the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. to cap off the day.

Gates open at 2 p.m. MT, and the festivities run until 10 p.m. Adult day passes are $10, or $20 for a full pass that includes the concert. Kids 10 and under get in free. Since this is an outdoor event, organizers recommend bringing a light jacket and a lawn chair to settle in for the evening show.

Tickets are available at coloradoboxoffice.com. The event is supported by the Old Town Museum — for more information, call (719) 346-7382 or visit oldtownburlington.com.

For information on other community events, or to enter your event and possibly have it featured, check out HPPR’s Community Calendar!
Happenings across the High Plains
Ken Davis
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Ken hosted his first public radio air shift as a jazz host in September of 1988, leading to a lifetime love of public radio. As program director, Ken oversees the programming and operations departments in Garden City and Amarillo, joining HPPR in May of 2020 after previously acting as Assistant PD/Operations Manager/On-Air Fundraising Producer at St. Louis Public Radio until 2000.
See stories by Ken Davis