Old Town Pioneer Days Turns 10 — Burlington, Colorado, Marks a Decade of Living History

This full-day living history festival brings the Old West back to life with an authentic chuck wagon, pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and a bounce house for the kids. History buffs and families alike can take in historical presentations, games and interactive kids' stations throughout the day.

For a taste of the rowdier side of frontier life, step into the working saloon, where can-can shows and staged gunfights share the stage with poker and Faro card games. Food trucks will be on hand all day, and the famous Pioneer Punch — along with beer — will be flowing at the Waterin' Hole.

The celebration builds toward a headlining performance from Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Lance Roark, taking the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. to cap off the day.

Gates open at 2 p.m. MT, and the festivities run until 10 p.m. Adult day passes are $10, or $20 for a full pass that includes the concert. Kids 10 and under get in free. Since this is an outdoor event, organizers recommend bringing a light jacket and a lawn chair to settle in for the evening show.

Tickets are available at coloradoboxoffice.com. The event is supported by the Old Town Museum — for more information, call (719) 346-7382 or visit oldtownburlington.com.

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