Old Town Pioneer Days Turns 10 — Burlington, Colorado, Marks a Decade of Living History
Burlington, Colorado is throwing its biggest party of the year as Old Town Pioneer Days celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Old Town Museum.
This full-day living history festival brings the Old West back to life with an authentic chuck wagon, pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and a bounce house for the kids. History buffs and families alike can take in historical presentations, games and interactive kids' stations throughout the day.
For a taste of the rowdier side of frontier life, step into the working saloon, where can-can shows and staged gunfights share the stage with poker and Faro card games. Food trucks will be on hand all day, and the famous Pioneer Punch — along with beer — will be flowing at the Waterin' Hole.
The celebration builds toward a headlining performance from Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Lance Roark, taking the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. to cap off the day.
Gates open at 2 p.m. MT, and the festivities run until 10 p.m. Adult day passes are $10, or $20 for a full pass that includes the concert. Kids 10 and under get in free. Since this is an outdoor event, organizers recommend bringing a light jacket and a lawn chair to settle in for the evening show.
Tickets are available at coloradoboxoffice.com. The event is supported by the Old Town Museum — for more information, call (719) 346-7382 or visit oldtownburlington.com.
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