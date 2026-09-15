Watercolors and Collage: Carol Salm's Work Takes the Spotlight at the Carnegie Center

The show is part of the Carnegie's ongoing "Final Fridays" series, which rotates the spotlight among regional artists throughout the year — Salm's turn in the spotlight wraps up this month, with fellow artist Briauna Hayden stepping into the feature slot on Sept. 25.

Salm, a southwest Kansas resident, works across a range of media and formats, from framed watercolor pieces to collage montages, and her output extends well beyond the gallery wall. Alongside her larger works, she creates greeting cards, calendars, journals and bookmarks — accessible, everyday pieces that let admirers bring a bit of her art home without committing to an original. Much of what's on display is for sale directly through the gallery, making this a rare chance to not just view but actually collect a piece of local artistry.

The exhibit is housed in a fitting setting: the Carnegie Center for the Arts occupies a beautifully preserved two-story brick building in historic downtown Dodge City, originally built in 1907 as one of the more than 1,600 libraries funded nationwide by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building's turn-of-the-century architecture and distinctive round second story have made it a local landmark in its own right, and it now serves as home to the Dodge City Area Arts Council, offering gallery space to support artists like Salm from across the region.

Visitors can browse Salm's display during the Carnegie's regular hours, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with admission free for daily visits. Those wanting a more in-depth look, or unable to make it during standard hours, can call ahead to arrange a private tour.

Whether you're looking to support a local artist, pick up a one-of-a-kind gift, or simply spend an afternoon surrounded by good art in a historic space, Carol Salm's collection at the Carnegie is worth the stop before it comes down on Sept. 19. For more information, call the Carnegie Center for the Arts at (620) 225-6388, email carnegie1907@gmail.com, or visit carnegieartsdodgecity.com.

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