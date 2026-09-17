The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Turns 50: A Milestone Year for Amarillo's Favorite Family Tradition

It's a fitting way to launch a fair that's been a Panhandle staple since 1923, growing from a modest stock show into a ten-day celebration of agriculture, entertainment and community that draws fans from across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The fairgrounds open to the public at 11 a.m. CT this Saturday, giving families a full day to explore everything the Tri-State Exposition has to offer — from rodeo action and livestock shows to midway rides, fair food and live entertainment. Whether your crew is chasing funnel cakes, cheering on 4-H exhibitors, or just soaking in the small-town charm of a big Panhandle tradition, there's a little something for everyone, no matter their age.

And this isn't just a one-day party — it's part of something bigger. The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition operates as a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the community year-round, not just during fair week. Their work has helped commit more than $1.5 million to sending Texas Panhandle kids to college, and the fair itself pumps an estimated $32 million into the local economy each year, all powered by the efforts of more than 300 volunteers. Buying a ticket and bringing the family out isn't just a fun day trip — it's an investment in a tradition built to last another hundred years.

As the sun goes down, the entertainment lineup takes center stage with a headlining performance from Josh Weathers at 9:30 p.m. Weathers is a Texas-born country-soul singer whose voice has been described as once-in-a-generation — the kind that can carry a crowd from a tear-jerking ballad straight into a full-throttle dance party without missing a beat. His sound blends country, soul, gospel and rock 'n' roll into performances that have built him a devoted following, and his viral rendition of "I Will Always Love You" only added to his reputation as a singer who fully inhabits every song he performs.

Weathers' story goes beyond the stage, too. At the height of his early touring success, he stepped away from music to launch a mission alongside his wife combating human trafficking and supporting children in India and El Salvador — a chapter that's given even more depth and purpose to the music he makes now that he's back in front of audiences. Recently signed to Nashville's Sea Gayle Music, Weathers is an artist on the rise, and catching him live at the Tri-State Fair is a chance to see that momentum firsthand.

Tickets range from $5 to $50 depending on what you're looking to experience, making it an accessible outing for families working with all kinds of budgets. Between the parade, a full day of fair activities, and a headlining performance from one of Texas's most soulful voices, this golden anniversary of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is shaping up to be one worth making the drive for.

For tickets, schedules and more information, visit tristatefair.com or call (806) 376-7767.

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