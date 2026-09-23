Perennial Possibilities: The Land Institute's Prairie Festival Celebrates Half a Century of Sustainable Farming This Weekend in Salina, KS

Just south and east of Salina, KS, you'll find the main campus for The Land Institute — a pioneering force in sustainable agriculture that's "rooted in the radical idea that agriculture can work with nature, not against it." To mark the 50-year milestone, they're welcoming the public to the Prairie Festival 2026: 50 Years of Perennial Possibilities.

Hear our full interview with Aubrey Streit Krug, the Director of the Perennial Cultures Lab, on the link at the top of this page.

The festival takes place from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, September 27, 2026, near the banks of the Smoky Hill River on The Land Institute's prairie campus landscape. The milestone event celebrates a half-century of collective work to transform global food systems and envisions the next 50 years of a perennial agriculture revolution.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from their press release): Since 1976, The Land Institute has become a global leader in developing perennial grains like Kernza® to create an agricultural system that functions like Nature’s ecosystems. This year’s festival offers an immersive opportunity to see, taste, and experience this transformative work firsthand.

"For 50 years, The Land Institute has been rooted in the radical idea that agriculture can work with nature, not against it. Prairie Festival 2026 is both a celebration of that legacy and a launchpad for the future," says Rachel Stroer, President of The Land Institute. "We invite new and long-time supporters, partners, and people new to the movement to join us on the Institute’s prairie home as we chart the next 50 years of perennial possibilities for our communities, our soils, and our planet."

A Weekend of Culture, Science, and Community

Attendees will enjoy a robust schedule of keynote speakers, hands-on field tours, live music, a panel discussion, poetry, film, and interactive art installations. Special guests this year include The Land Institute co-founders Dana Jackson and Wes Jackson.

"Transitioning to perennial agriculture is both a scientific endeavor and a cultural shift," says Aubrey Streit Krug, Director of the Perennial Cultures Lab. "This festival is an opportunity to connect with fellow creative minds who are working to imagine what is possible for a more just and sustainable future. Together in community, along with researchers and artists, musicians, writers, and poets, we can begin to taste that perennial future and practice new ways of seeing, place-making, and pursuing change.”

Tickets and Registration

Prairie Festival 2026 is an unforgettable weekend destination. Full-access weekend tickets in a range of price points are available now. On-site camping passes and Saturday meal passes are also available for purchase. To view the complete schedule, secure your tickets, and plan your travel, please visit: landinstitute.org/events/prairie-festival-2026.

Program Highlights

Renowned Keynote Speakers: Hear from acclaimed climate scientist Kate Marvel; land steward and Indigenous food sovereignty leader Brett Ramey (Iowa Tribe of KS & NE); and UC Santa Cruz Professor of Sociology Jenny Reardon.

Perennial Grain Food Experiences: Festival tickets include a Friday Community Welcome Meal and a Sunday Kernza Pancake Breakfast. Attendees can also enjoy the Prairie Bar for Kernza beers and other beverages, and purchase a Saturday meal pass featuring regional vendors serving dishes such as Kernza crust pizza and perennial Baki™ bean salad.

Festival tickets include a Friday Community Welcome Meal and a Sunday Kernza Pancake Breakfast. Attendees can also enjoy the Prairie Bar for Kernza beers and other beverages, and purchase a Saturday meal pass featuring regional vendors serving dishes such as Kernza crust pizza and perennial Baki™ bean salad. Tours & Demonstrations: Take guided research plot tours at The Land Institute farm, walk the Wauhob Prairie, and explore the Marty Bender Nature Area.

Take guided research plot tours at The Land Institute farm, walk the Wauhob Prairie, and explore the Marty Bender Nature Area. "Living Roots" Book Panel: A deep-dive discussion on the promise of perennial foods with co-editors Aubrey Streit Krug and Liz Carlisle, and contributors Elsie DuBray, Jesse Smith, and Tim Crews.

A deep-dive discussion on the promise of perennial foods with co-editors Aubrey Streit Krug and Liz Carlisle, and contributors Elsie DuBray, Jesse Smith, and Tim Crews. Art Installations: Place-based installations on the festival grounds include works by Dana Fritz, Sean Whalen, Karen McCoy, Rena Detrixhe, Ernesto Pujol, Lori Brack, and Prairie Works Designs, and a special commission by Chicago-based artist Jenny Kendler for a multi-year art and ecological restoration project.

Place-based installations on the festival grounds include works by Dana Fritz, Sean Whalen, Karen McCoy, Rena Detrixhe, Ernesto Pujol, Lori Brack, and Prairie Works Designs, and a special commission by Chicago-based artist Jenny Kendler for a multi-year art and ecological restoration project. Salina Art Center Special Exhibit: The Salina Art Center will feature works by 20 artists whose engagement with The Land Institute spans 50 years, including Terry Evans, Jim Richardson, Bill McBride, Claire Pentecost, Dornith Doherty, and Wes Jackson.

The Salina Art Center will feature works by 20 artists whose engagement with The Land Institute spans 50 years, including Terry Evans, Jim Richardson, Bill McBride, Claire Pentecost, Dornith Doherty, and Wes Jackson. Dancing, Music & Poetry: Enjoy a Friday evening Barn Dance with The Land Band, Saturday night performances by Jim Scott and The Little Miss, and a Saturday afternoon music and poetry circle hosted by David Wayne Reed with musicians Josué Dick, Kristoffer Parker, Alejandro Sabillon, Matt Kirby, Ann Zimmerman, Annie Wilson, and Jim Scott, and poets Jesse Nathan, Traci Brimhall, Mary Silwance, Canese Jarboe.

Enjoy a Friday evening Barn Dance with The Land Band, Saturday night performances by Jim Scott and The Little Miss, and a Saturday afternoon music and poetry circle hosted by David Wayne Reed with musicians Josué Dick, Kristoffer Parker, Alejandro Sabillon, Matt Kirby, Ann Zimmerman, Annie Wilson, and Jim Scott, and poets Jesse Nathan, Traci Brimhall, Mary Silwance, Canese Jarboe. Community Kernel Talks: Hear from regional community members JohnElla Holmes of the Kansas Black Farmers Association, Melinda Williamson of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation & Kansas Alliance for Tribal Community Health, Sheila Kjellberg of Saline County Food Action Community Team, Kara Walker of Kansas Farmers Union & Homegrown Prosperity, Taiomah Rutledge of Warclan Collective, Matt Regier of School for Rural Culture & Creativity, Jackie Keller of Kansas Rural Center, Christina Haswood of Climate & Energy Project and the Douglas County Indigenous Food System Study, Zack Pistoras of Sierra Club of Kansas, and Max McCoy of the Kansas Reflector.

Hear from regional community members JohnElla Holmes of the Kansas Black Farmers Association, Melinda Williamson of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation & Kansas Alliance for Tribal Community Health, Sheila Kjellberg of Saline County Food Action Community Team, Kara Walker of Kansas Farmers Union & Homegrown Prosperity, Taiomah Rutledge of Warclan Collective, Matt Regier of School for Rural Culture & Creativity, Jackie Keller of Kansas Rural Center, Christina Haswood of Climate & Energy Project and the Douglas County Indigenous Food System Study, Zack Pistoras of Sierra Club of Kansas, and Max McCoy of the Kansas Reflector. Book signings, bookstore, and more!

Prairie Festival 2026 is funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

About The Land Institute: The Land Institute is leading a global movement to transform agriculture and secure a sustainable future for all. They develop perennial crops and advocate for systems that work with nature to feed humanity and repair our environment. They collaborate with farmers, scientists, and with the plants themselves to evolve humanity’s relationship with the earth: from taking to sharing; from depletion to restoration. The Land Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1976 in Salina, Kansas, USA.

For more information, contact Tammy Kimbler, Chief Communications Officer at The Land Institute, at media.line@landinstitute.org or call (612) 991-4747.

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