Paint the Town: HOODOO Mural Fest Returns to Arts in the Sunset THIS SATURDAY

According to Rachel, “This year’s HOODOO Mural Festival is shaping up to be an explosion of color and sound with new bands and muralists. We’re featuring large-scale murals at Margaret Wills Elementary, Arts in the Sunset, and even a bus to be used by the Maverick Boys & Girls Club.” These works will be painted by muralists Megan Oldhues, Anna Charney, Egypt Hagan, Christian Stanley, Raela Ornelas, Clayton Spaulding, and Shanda Fletcher.

The music lineup proves to be a colorful mix as well. They’ll have artists from a wide range of genres, so there’s something for every music fan: DJ sets, electronica, country rock, indie-alternative, and more. Headliners Neon Indian, The Motet, and West Texas Exiles will light up the stage along with Fayuca, Stealing Handshakes, and several local bands and DJs.

Festivalgoers can expect the return of fan favorites like the silent disco, Vendor Village, and the Brick & Elm Food Truck Alley, as well as immersive art activations. For those seeking a quieter break, indoor galleries will offer air-conditioned access to art exhibitions.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit the HOODOO Mural website for details about the full lineup and event details. Experience arts and culture at Hoodoo 2026, and spread the word about this exciting event!

Plus, don't miss the ARTIST PANEL at the Vermillion Gallery the night before the fest — on Friday, Sept. 25th. At 6pm CT, you can hear from the artists about their work — and stick around for a LIVE CONCERT from Redd & the Paper Flowers, brilliant bluegrass from Knoxville, TN. It's a donation show, hosted by HPPR...so please bring some cash for the band. We'll have delicious cookies from Pan-Handlers Cafe, but feel free to BYO as well. RSVP HERE, and please SPREAD THE WORD!

OH....and they're also playing LIVE on High Plains Morning at 11:30am CT on Friday. Tune in on our Facebook feed!

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING REGIONAL MUSIC ON THE HIGH PLAINS!