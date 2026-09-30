Choose Your Own Adventure: Big Kansas Road Trip Rolls Into Concordia

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, this free, choose-your-own-adventure event offers more than 30 activities, tours, workshops and services scattered across this small north-central Kansas town, giving visitors a genuine taste of everything Concordia has to offer.

The day kicks off with a 10 a.m. CT celebration at Broadway Plaza — cupcakes included! — before branching out into a dizzying menu of options. History buffs can tour the beautifully restored 1907 Brown Grand Theatre, a 650-seat gem complete with gold decorative molding and brass rails, or, if they're feeling brave, stick around for a ghost tour featuring live paranormal investigation demonstrations (an exclusive ticketed evening tour later that night is limited to the first 40 people, so call ahead). From 1943 to 1945, land just north of town held more than 4,000 German POWs, and visitors can step inside a remaining building at the German WWII POW Camp Concordia to learn that sobering chapter of local history. For something lighter, the National Orphan Train Complex tells the story of the orphan trains that ran from 1854 to 1929 through photos, artifacts and an actual ledger of riders — and visitors can even try their hand at making an Anna Laura Hill hat and playing turn-of-the-century card games while they're there.

Looking for something more hands-on? Cloud County Community College will host a drone show and open house showcasing its Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, while The BreakPad — a retro gas station turned creative studio — offers tours, a plant bar and painting projects. The Sisters of St. Joseph will open the historic Nazareth Convent for self-guided tours and will have handmade quilts available for purchase, and the nearby Manna House of Prayer, the order's original motherhouse and Concordia's first hospital, also opens its doors for the day. History lovers can round things out with tombstone storytelling at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, a look inside the 1888 Bankers Loan and Trust Building, or a stroll past the Orphan Train Statues scattered throughout town — not to mention a photo op atop the "Largest Chair in North Central Kansas."

And of course, no small-town Kansas event would be complete without the food. Visitors can dig into the locally beloved "Bobbie and Dot's" chili recipe with a side of cinnamon rolls at the Nazareth Convent, grab cookies and music in the courtyard at The Inn at 210, or sample offerings from Gambino's Pizza, El Puerto Mexican Restaurant, Jitters Coffee House and Little Miss B's sweets, among many other local spots opening their doors for the occasion. The American Legion will round out the day with a steak night Friday evening and a fried chicken buffet dinner Saturday afternoon.

Giving back is part of the fun, too — visitors are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate to the local Toy Drive, with drop-off points at Broadway Plaza and Warehouse 315, and a motorcycle club will lead a Toy Run parade through downtown at 1 p.m. The day winds down with a closing party back at Broadway Plaza at 4 p.m., complete with s'mores and prizes for explorers who made the rounds to the town's storytelling stops.

This edition of the Big Kansas Road Trip is organized by the Kansas Explorers Club and the nonprofit Kansas Sampler Foundation, whose mission is to help Kansans and visitors alike discover the charm, history and community spirit tucked into the state's small towns. Concordia — with its restored theater, historic churches, quirky attractions and welcoming local businesses — is shaping up to be a perfect showcase for exactly that.

Whether you're chasing history, hunting ghosts, shopping local, or just looking for a good excuse for a fall road trip, there's something for everyone in Concordia on Oct. 3. For a full schedule and details on every stop, visit bigkansasroadtrip.com.

—

For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Community Calendar!