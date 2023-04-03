© 2021
HPPR News

Texas Panhandle county's pandemic experience shows life, loss in rural communities

KTTZ | By Sarah Self-Walbrick,
Julia Sewing
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
Rural Lamb County is home to around 13,000 people.
Rural Lamb County is home to around 13,000 people.

Nearly one out of every 100 people living in Lamb County died of COVID-19. It’s one of the highest death rates in the nation.

Rural communities across the country were uniquely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearby Lamb County’s experience was recently chronicled in TIME Magazine.

Alejandro de la Garza is the journalist who reported this important piece. We’re talking through what he learned.

Click on the Listen button above to hear this conversation.

Guest:

Alejandro de la Garza, TIME Magazine

Helpful link:

In This Texas County, There's No Such Thing as Moving on From COVID-19 from TIME Magazine
Sarah Self-Walbrick
Julia Sewing