Texas Panhandle county's pandemic experience shows life, loss in rural communities
Nearly one out of every 100 people living in Lamb County died of COVID-19. It’s one of the highest death rates in the nation.
Rural communities across the country were uniquely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearby Lamb County’s experience was recently chronicled in TIME Magazine.
Alejandro de la Garza is the journalist who reported this important piece. We’re talking through what he learned.
Guest:
Alejandro de la Garza, TIME Magazine
Helpful link:
In This Texas County, There's No Such Thing as Moving on From COVID-19 from TIME Magazine
