© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In the Texas Panhandle, nurses make home visits to new moms in need

KTTZ | By Jayme Lozano Carver
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:07 AM CDT
Sedraya Kemp, 21, becomes emotional speaking about her current hardships with nurse Brianna Tilson during a visit at Kemp's apartment in Amarillo on June 18. Tilson is part of the Nurse-Family Partnership, a program that sends nurses to meet with pregnant women and new moms at their homes in rural areas.
Desiree Rios
/
The Texas Tribune
Sedraya Kemp, 21, becomes emotional speaking about her current hardships with nurse Brianna Tilson during a visit at Kemp's apartment in Amarillo on June 18. Tilson is part of the Nurse-Family Partnership, a program that sends nurses to meet with pregnant women and new moms at their homes in rural areas.

Local leaders of the Nurse-Family Partnership hope they can secure money to expand the program to the region’s rural areas.

From the Texas Tribune:

Copyright 2024 KTTZ

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsTexaschildbirthpovertymedical care
Jayme Lozano Carver