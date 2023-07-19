© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 serving Amarillo and the central Panhandle is currently operating at only 30% of power due to the complete failure of the air conditioning system in the transmitter building. Consequently, listeners may hear a noisy signal or be unable to receive the station in its outer coverage area. Work is underway to repair or replace the air conditioning.

KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northwest Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, a replacement is very difficult to find. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one.

We apologies for these disruptions of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
HPPR News

U.S. News and World Report releases list of top Oklahoma colleges

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published July 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT
University of Oklahoma students walk to and from class on the Van Vleet Oval in Norman.
The U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best colleges in Oklahoma, with some landing into the national rankings.

The University of Oklahoma took the top spot for the state, followed by the University of Tulsa in second and Oklahoma State University in third.

Oklahoma City University landed at No. 4, while Rogers State University rounded out the top five. Oklahoma Panhandle State University ranked sixth, with Oklahoma Baptist University following behind in the seventh spot.

Ending the list is Southwestern Christian University at No. 8, Oklahoma Christian University in ninth place and the University of Central Oklahoma landing in the final spot.

Four schools ended in the top national university rankings, a list that includes over 400 schools. OU, TU and OSU all landed in the top 200, while OCU fell in the #234 spot.

To determine the rankings, the U.S. News and World Report took data and characteristics about majors, life on campus and affordability into consideration. Other factors included graduation and retention rates, academic reputation, success of Pell Grant recipients, class sizes, faculty pay and student selectivity.

