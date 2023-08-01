Organization coordinates support for Indigenous creatives impacted by Hollywood strikes

Hollywood writers and actors are on strike, calling for fair pay and job protection from Artificial Intelligence. But, that also means hundreds of thousands are not able to work.

One organization is raising funds to support Indigenous creatives in the film and the entertainment industry.

Native Realities created the IPX Indigenous Relief Fund in response to this summer’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The organization says Indigenous peoples have always struggled for their own representation on the big screen. Now, those challenges are extending behind the camera.

That's why Native Realities wants to sustain Indigenous writers and actors who need assistance while work is not available.

The IPX Indigenous Relief Fund is currently accepting donations online. Native Realities plans to distribute its first round of grants in mid-August.

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning. * indicates required Email Address *

Copyright 2023 KOSU. To see more, visit KOSU.