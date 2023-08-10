Bomb threats reported across Oklahoma

Three bomb threats, including a phone call to a banking chain and a suspicious package at Tinker Air Force Base, were investigated by police across Oklahoma Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Two threats were called into Lawton, one in a residential area and the other near the city’s location of Liberty National Bank. The bank received a bomb threat around 9 a.m., Tuesday morning, which didn’t specify an exact location, so all Liberty National Banks were evacuated statewide as a precaution.

A completed investigation there, with the help of Fort Sill’s bomb squad, did not find any suspicious devices.

A third threat came to Tinker Air Force Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office sent its bomb squad to Tinker to help with the call. Authorities closed the Gott Gate around noon and evacuated surrounding buildings, including nearby Boeing, as a precaution.

Tinker Air Force Base wrote on social media that a suspicious package was found during a routine inspection at the base’s truck gate. A detailed inspection was being conducted, and vehicles and personnel were advised to avoid the area.

After 5 p.m., Tinker announced the suspicious package was released to Oklahoma County and the Gott Gate had resumed normal operations.

