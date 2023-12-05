Oklahoma tribal nations receive roughly $8 million to bolster recycling efforts

The efforts vary widely in scope and type.

“The Tribes of Oklahoma are the original stewards of their land, and remain strong protectors of their resources and communities,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “With these grants, the Tribes can increase their sustainability and increase capacity for recycling in Tribal homes and businesses.”

The grants will pay for projects conducted by the following tribal nations:

The Cherokee Nation will get $1,492,425 to pay for infrastructure to better recycle and reuse brush, vegetation and other wood waste from the tribal nation’s landfill.

The Modoc Nation will get $1,245,786 to to improve its efforts to recycle. The nation will hire new employees, buy equipment and eventually establish a new waste management facility.

The Muscogee Nation will get $906,621 to expand its Solid Waste Post-Consumer Materials Management Program. The nation will buy new solid waste transportation equipment and recycling stations to expand access across its reservation.

The Wyandotte Nation will get $947,266 to expand and renovate the Lost Creek Recycling Center.

The United Keetoowah Band will get $2,000,000 for a grant related to recycling education and outreach.



All of these grants are part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America Plan. It is an effort to bolster the EPA’s National Recycling Strategy.

