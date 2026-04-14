Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
An Israeli whose parents were killed on Oct. 7, 2023, and a Palestinian whose brother died from injuries in Israeli custody say they've become like brothers. Their new book is The Future Is Peace: A Shared Journey Across the Holy Land.
The prime minister announced new tax cuts to try to end the crisis that began after the U.S.-Israel war on Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The government could face a no-confidence vote over its response to the fuel protests.