Summer TV season has arrived — here's what you shouldn't miss

Summer is when people are trying to get away from screens — headed outside to enjoy weather and time off.

But in the modern age, TV never sleeps, so streaming and premiere television outlets have lined up a slew of attention-getting new and returning shows competing with vacations and sunny days over the next few months to pull in viewers and attention.

Fans can choose from remakes of classic films and TV shows like Cape Fear and Little House on the Prairie, the final season of FX's fading dramedy The Bear, Larry David's intriguing new HBO project made with Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground productions and the return of a series many fans thought was over and done with — Apple TV's hit comedy, Ted Lasso.

Here's a look at what's coming when, and why it matters:

Cape Fear, Apple TV, June 5

It's tough to imagine an actor who could bring a creepier vibe than Robert DeNiro in 1991's film thriller Cape Fear — playing a wiry, pathological felon who blamed his public defender for purposefully tanking his case. But Javier Bardem is that actor, raising the stakes for Apple TV's modern streaming series with a deliciously wily performance as Max Cady — a man exonerated after serving 17 years in prison for murder. Amy Adams is Anna Bowden, the former public defender who defended Cady, but wound up marrying the prosecutor that put him away, raising all kinds of suspicion over how she handled his case. Lots of it is preposterous and heavy-handed, but Bardem plays Cady with more intelligence and sophistication than DeNiro's version, dismantling his former lawyer's perfect life with horrifying glee. Toss in as executive producers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese — who directed the 1991 version, itself a remake of a 1962 classic — and you've got a powerful combination.

Earth, Wind & Fire: (To Be Celestial vs That's the Weight of the World), HBO and HBO Max, June 7

R&B stars Earth, Wind & Fire provided the soundtrack for Black America in the late 1970s — a hit machine which cranked out classics like "Shining Star," "That's the Way of the World" and "September," courtesy of driven bandleader Maurice White. Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson — who has made a name as a Oscar-winning documentarian with groundbreaking films on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the music of Saturday Night Live and Sly Stone — offers a relatively traditional look at the band's story. He covers all the bases in the arc of White's own story, from his roots as a drummer for jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, to his eventual death in 2016 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. But with on camera sources ranging from Barack and Michelle Obama to Stevie Wonder — who reveals how "Shining Star" inspired the writing of his hit, "I Wish" — Thompson still manages an enlightening, compelling story.

House of the Dragon Season 3, HBO and HBO Max, June 21

This feels like a make-or-break season for HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, following a lackluster collection of episodes last year which some critics — OK, me — lambasted for too little forward motion. Based on events in the Game of Thrones prequel novel Fire & Blood, this season focuses on a bloody civil war between two factions, the Blacks and the Greens, for rule over the fictional continent of Westeros. Early press indicates this season will feature lots of dragons and epic battle action, which seems necessary. It's been two years since the second season, so that level of spectacle might be needed to remind viewers about this long-running franchise.

The Bear Season 5, Hulu, June 25

FX's towering dramatic comedy will present its final season here, dropping its last eight episodes at once. It's an opportune moment to conclude the story of driven chef Carmy Berzatto's bruising efforts to build a Michelin starred restaurant from his family's humble hole-in-the-wall Italian beef shack in Chicago. The show has a maddening habit of presenting standout episodes even during mediocre seasons. But critics have cooled on a show where the number of unspectacular episodes has grown and the latest plot twist — Jeremy Allen White's Carmy deciding to leave the restaurant, forcing the family of workers he assembled to seek that Michelin star without him — feels perilously close to a Hail Mary pass thrown by writers running out of ideas.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, HBO and HBO Max, June 26

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama (Rustin, Leave the World Behind), takes its biggest swing yet here — producing a sketch series from Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David. The show celebrates America's 250th anniversary a little differently, offering seven episodes filled with sketches lampooning key historical moments, featuring David — whose history as a failed writer for Saturday Night Live might not inspire loads of confidence. Still, the Obamas have assembled an impressive track record as producers and David remains a quirky, effective comedic voice who could have easily sat back on his Curb laurels, rather than offering a bold counterpoint to the official celebrations of America's history.

Little House on the Prairie, Netflix, July 9

Gen Z viewers likely don't know the original series which dominated ratings back in the mid-'70s and early '80s, featuring Michael Landon as the patriarch of a family struggling to establish a home in Minnesota during the late 19th century. Netflix's series returns to the largely autobiographical books written by novelist Laura Ingalls Wilder as inspiration, featuring the family struggling to stay together after moving to Kansas not long after the Civil War. The initial series debuted on NBC back in 1974, when family-oriented shows like The Waltons were still popular. But will today's streaming audiences embrace a series which brings a modern lens to questions of slavery and white people moving into the American west?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, Paramount+, July 23

It's one of TV's longest-running science fiction franchises, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. But the future of Star Trek remains uncertain, as Paramount finishes production on two live action Trek series, with no new iterations yet planned for TV or film. This season of Strange New Worlds — centered on the adventures of the Starship Enterprise before the days of Captain Kirk depicted in the original series — is the second-to-last batch of episodes for the series, which will end with an abbreviated fifth season. Strange New Worlds has a bit to prove, coming off a third season largely considered a disappointment by many fans. Ultimately, producers have admitted the show will conclude with Kirk taking the captain's chair — but it's going to take a lot of attention-getting episodes to get there.

Ted Lasso Season 4, Apple TV, Aug. 5

Many fans thought this series effectively ended after its third season back in 2023, when the show's folksy lead character returned home to America after leading a British soccer team to success. But never underestimate TV's urge to keep tapping into a hit — star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis found a new story to tell about Coach Lasso, who returns to lead a second division women's football team in Britain. Over its first three seasons, the show emerged as one of Apple's most successful series, with a slew of Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards. This fourth season will have to answer a new question: Can lightning strike twice for the same series?

Lanterns, HBO and HBO Max, Aug. 16

This series offers a chance to reinvent one of DC Comics most beloved superheroes for today's TV scene, casting Friday Night Lights alum Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan — a grizzled hero with a power ring capable of creating any construct from the energy of his will. Jordan is a Green Lantern, part of a corps of intergalactic space cops handed the rings by a powerful group of immortal beings. That all sounds like a lot for a streaming TV series; initial teasers for the show focus on Jordan's work training/vetting new Lantern candidate John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre. The two will work to investigate a murder on Earth in an uneasy alliance which feels an awful lot like the first season of HBO's True Detective — balancing a gritty, authentic environment with a ring that allows flight, space travel and lots of superheroic adventures. This superhero nerd absolutely cannot wait to see where it all goes.

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