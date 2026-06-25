Photos: See Venezuela destruction after earthquakes

Search and rescue crews are pulling survivors from the rubble after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela less than a minutes apart last night.

The earthquakes were Venezuela's largest in over a century.

The epicenter was west of Caracas, but the destruction stretched across one of the country's most densely populated regions.

Officials say at least 164 people are dead as rescue crews continue searching thorugh collapsed buildings. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency, urging people to remain alert for aftershocks.

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Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People react near a damaged apartment building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, about 30 km northwest of Caracas.

Federico Parra / AFP viaGetty Images / AFP viaGetty Images People search through the rubble around a car trapped beneath the collapsed remains of a residential building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, about 30 km northwest of Caracas.

Manuare Quintero / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People walk past a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 25, 2026.

Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People search for survivors while others try to salvage belongings in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, some 30km north-west of Caracas.

Federico Parra / AFP vua Getty Images / AFP vua Getty Images Residents look at a damaged apartment building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, about 30 km northwest of Caracas, on June 25, 2026.

Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view shows the interior of a heavily damaged apartment building following an earthquake.

Pedro Mattey / AP / AP Patients lie outside a hospital evacuated after it was damaged in an earthquake in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man looks out from a damaged apartment building following an earthquake.

Pedro Mattey / AP / AP A firefighter rescues a dog from a building that collapsed after an earthquake.

Juan Pablo Arraez / AP / AP Damaged buildings stand a day after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela.