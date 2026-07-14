Your cheat sheet to the teams headed to the World Cup semi-finals

The following was originally published in the Up First newsletter as part of the NPR Network's coverage of the World Cup, Soccer Edition. For more updates from Juliana throughout the games, subscribe to Up First, or check out the new World Cup tab in the NPR app.

We're at the final stretch of the World Cup. It feels like just yesterday, international fans were arriving in the U.S. and marveling at Buc-ee's and unlimited free soda .

The semi-finals are:

Tuesday: France vs. Spain @ 3 pm EST in Dallas

Wednesday: England vs. Argentina @ 3 pm EST in Atlanta

By Wednesday night, we'll know who's heading to the final, which is this Sunday at 3 pm EST in New Jersey.

Here's what to know about the teams going into the last four games:

🇫🇷 France

Buda Mendes / Getty Images / Getty Images Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Paraguay and France at Philadelphia Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Last World Cup trophy: 2018

Reaching the final will be a chance at rewriting history for France. The team made it to the last match in 2022 but lost to Argentina.

This time, France has returned with a vengeance — particularly thanks to Kylian Mbappé, who's responsible for eight goals.

🇪🇸 Spain

Carl Recine / Getty Images / Getty Images Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Last World Cup trophy: 2010

One of the tournament's highlights has been watching Spain's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal take on titan after titan. Now, his team is facing its biggest contender yet.

While this will be the first time Yamal and Mbappé are battling at the World Cup, the two have played against each other before. Most recently, in 2024, when Yamal helped his team come out on top.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 11, 2026.

Last World Cup trophy: 1966

A trip to the final would perhaps be sweetest for England. The team hasn't won a World Cup in 60 years — despite reaching the quarter or semi-finals multiple times since then.

Nearly all of England's goals were made to Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. My eyes will be on the duo and my ears on the fans in case they sing "Hey Jude" like they did at the last game.

🇦🇷 Argentina

Carl Recine / Getty Images / Getty Images Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Last World Cup trophy: 2022

All eyes are on Argentina to see if the team can be the first to win the World Cup back-to-back in decades. To do so, the defending champion will face England. The two haven't competed on the global stage in 24 years. "It'll be a special match because I've never played against England," Lionel Messi told FIFA .

What we know for sure: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS will be there, performing at the World Cup's first-ever final half-time show.

What else to watch this week:

🎉 The global sleepover at our house is wrapping up. So many international visitors from across the globe visiting cities coast to coast, has left many feeling like this summer has been one big party at our place. For immigrant communities in New York, it's been a welcome respite .

💻 The World Cup has been the perfect distraction for so many it has actually cut into the productivity of the global economy . While some are watching to see if it bounces back, we're curious what will bring us together and captivate our collective attention next?



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