How did you become a Deadhead?

Beginning Aug. 1, NPR Music will publish a week-long list of stories and podcast episodes exploring the legacy and future of the Grateful Dead fandom. And we want to hear from you!

We want to know: How did you become a fan of the Grateful Dead? Maybe it was a specific album that converted you, or you were transformed by a show you saw. And what would you say to someone who just doesn't understand the band's appeal?

Record a voice memo telling us and email it to us at allsongs@npr.org. We'll share select stories and songs in an upcoming episode in the NPR Music feed. Be sure to tell us your first name and where you're calling from.

If you prefer, you can also tell us about it with the simple form below:

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