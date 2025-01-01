© 2025
94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo, Texas area is currently operating at reduced power due to weather damage. Please use the digital streaming service on this site or on the HPPR mobile app.
Aliyah American Horse

HPPR Poets on the Plains, Featured Poet

Born in Utah and raised in small town Gordon, Nebraska, Aliyah American Horse is no stranger to the rural lifestyle as a community based artist. Titled the Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate in 2023 and the Midwestern Youth Poet Laureate in 2024, her work centers around creating a better future for the youth and raising awareness for at risk Indigenous communities. Stemming from the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe, preserving her culture and protecting her people is what matters most to Aliyah who currently runs a small business and interns as a drug and alcohol counselor.  