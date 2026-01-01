Andrew Hemmert is the author of Blessing the Exoskeleton (University of Pittsburgh Press) and Sawgrass Sky (Texas Review Press). His third book, No Longer at This Address, will be published by the University of Pittsburgh Press in October 2025. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in various magazines including The Cincinnati Review, Copper Nickel, The Kenyon Review, Prairie Schooner, and The Southern Review. He currently lives in Thornton, Colorado. https://andrewhemmertpoetry.com/