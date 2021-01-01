Angelica Virgen joined HPPR's internship in 2022 through AmTech Career Academy's Senior Internship Program. Throughout her time at HPPR, she hopes to provide original animation to supplement the station’s digital marketing and social media. “I hope my illustrations will make people engage with our content, getting people more familiar with HPPR,” she says. When she's not in school, Angelica spends most of her time at her part-time job, improving her skills, taking on secondary projects, and looking after her bunny, Cheeto. After graduation, she plans to attend Amarillo College and transfer to a four-year institution. She says, “I hope to either continue pursuing a career in digital animation, or maybe become a veterinarian at West Texas A&M University.”