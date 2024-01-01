BonneJordan Hernandez joined HPPR in the fall of 2024 as a senior intern from AmTech Career Academy. During her time at HPPR, she intends to gain a strengthened, well-rounded skillset in the audio/visual world and assist in the evolution of the station’s identity as a fresh voice. BonneJordan enjoys larger projects and looks forward to implementing her skills while finding new opportunities for growth. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in journalism at an out-of-state university. She loves to travel, read classical fiction, and is involved in Tascosa High School’s theater department, where she spends most of her time.