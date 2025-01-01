© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Camille T. Dungy

Camille T. Dungy

HPPR Poets on the Plains, Featured Poet

CAMILLE T. DUNGY (b. 1972) is the author of four poetry collections, most recently the Colorado Book Award–winner Trophic Cascade (Wesleyan University Press, 2017), and two books of nonfiction: Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden (Simon & Schuster, 2023) and Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood, and History (W. W. Norton & Company, 2017). She has also edited two anthologies, most recently Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry (University of Georgia Press, 2009). Her awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship, two NEA Fellowships, an American Book Award, and two NAACP Image Award nominations. She teaches at Colorado State University and lives in Fort Collins, Colorado. https://camilledungy.com/