CAMILLE T. DUNGY (b. 1972) is the author of four poetry collections, most recently the Colorado Book Award–winner Trophic Cascade (Wesleyan University Press, 2017), and two books of nonfiction: Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden (Simon & Schuster, 2023) and Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood, and History (W. W. Norton & Company, 2017). She has also edited two anthologies, most recently Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry (University of Georgia Press, 2009). Her awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship, two NEA Fellowships, an American Book Award, and two NAACP Image Award nominations. She teaches at Colorado State University and lives in Fort Collins, Colorado. https://camilledungy.com/