Clif Mason lives with his wife, a visual artist, on the edge of a forest in Bellevue, Nebraska. He is the author of one full-length collection, Knocking the Stars Senseless (Stephen F. Austin State University Press), and three chapbooks: The Book of Night & Waking (Cathexis Northwest Press Chapbook Prize), Self-Portraits in Which I Do Not Appear (Finishing Line Press), and From the Dead Before (Lone Willow Press).

His work has appeared in Southern Poetry Review, The Classical Outlook, New Millennium Writings, The New Guard, Poet Lore, The Lyric, and Orbis International Literary Journal (UK), among others, and has been nominated for Pushcart and Best of the Net prizes. He is fortunate that his poems have been featured at and/or awarded prizes by Writers' Journal, the Joe Gouveia Outermost Poetry Contest, Negative Capability Press, Cathexis Northwest Press, Plainsongs, SPSM&H, Amelia, the Midwest Writers' Conference, and the Academy of American Poets. He is a former Fulbright Fellow to Rwanda. Twitter: https://twitter.com/mason_clif