Curtis Bauer currently directs the Creative Writing Program at Texas Tech University. He received an MFA degree from Sarah Lawrence College. He is the author of ten books of translation from the Spanish and three original poetry collections, most recently American Selfie (Barrow Street Press, 2019), also published in Spanish translation as Selfi Americano by Vaso Roto Ediciones (2022). His ten books of translations of poetry and prose from the Spanish include the bilingual anthology Fierce Voice / Voz feroz, Contemporary Women Poets from Argentina and Uruguay (U of NM Press, 2023); the short story collections The Names of the Things That Were There, by Chilean author, Antonio Skármeta (Other Press, 2023); Mothers and Dogs, by Italo-Mexican writer Fabio Morábito (Other Press, 2023); the memoir Land of Women, by the Spanish author María Sánchez (Trinity University Press, 2022); the novel The Home Reading Service, by Fabio Morábito (Other Press, 2021); and the poetry collection This Could Take Some Time, by Argentinian poet Clara Muschietti (Eulalia Books, 2022). Forthcoming titles include Your Steps on the Stairs, by Spanish novelist, Antonio Muñoz Molina (Other Press, 2025), Mineral Fire (co-translated with Keila Vall de la Ville) by Spanish poet María Ángeles Pérez López (Vaso Roto Editions (USA), 2025) and The Mammoth's Shadow by Fabio Morábito (Other Press, 2026). More information can be found at https://www.curtisbauer.net/.