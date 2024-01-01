Dayanara De Avila joined HPPR this fall as one of our senior interns through AmTech Career Academy’s senior internship program with a focus in graphic design. Dayanara enjoys creating illustrations, and she hopes that her work at HPPR will challenge and embellish her digital art skills, resulting in a portfolio of work that’s outside of her comfort zone. When she’s not attending Caprock High School, she enjoys tennis, drawing and watching movies. After graduation, Dayanara hopes to attend Amarillo College and then transfer to a four-year university to earn a degree in Graphic Design.