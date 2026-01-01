Hi, I am Don Paxton and have been in Amarillo since the mid-seventies. That was long before HPPR arrived in the Panhandle. My family includes my wife, two grown sons and a granddaughter. My wall has a CPA certificate and an MBA in finance.

While my usual reading includes history and biography, light reading includes I includes fictional “Who-done its ”The liturgical mysteries above are all light fun reading.

When my oldest is in town we enjoy puttering around in the kitchen. Jeopardy is recorded and watched daily. All Things Considered is also high on my listening list.