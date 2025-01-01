EMILY PÉREZ (b. 1976) is the author of two poetry collections: House of Sugar, House of Stone (Center for Literary Publishing, 2016) and What Flies Want (University of Iowa Press, 2022), which was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award. her work has appeared in periodicals such as The Guardian, The Georgia Review, Poetry, Prairie Schooner, and Rhino, and she has received grants and scholarships from Bread Loaf, the Community of Writers, Hedgebrook, and Jack Straw Writers. She lives in Denver and works as a high school teacher and grade-level dean. Read more at https://emilyperez.org/poems-and-essays-online or

