In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Graham Foust

Graham Foust

HPPR Poets on the Plains, Featured Poet

GRAHAM FOUST (b. 1970) is the author of nine poetry collections, most recently Terminations (Flood Editions, 2023) and Nightingalelessness (2018). He has also co-translated four books by the 20th century German poet Ernst Meister, most recently Uncollected Later Poems (1968–1979) (Wave Books, 2023). Foust’s work has been published in numerous periodicals, including American Letters & Commentary, Fence, Ploughshares, Poetry, and A Public Space. He lives in Denver, Colorado, and teaches at the University of Denver. https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poets/graham-foust